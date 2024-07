This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Marca VIDEO: Real Madrid superstar and Ballon d'Or hopeful Vinicius Jr embarrassingly sat down by student in futsal match in Brazil Vinicius JuniorReal MadridBrazilLaLiga Real Madrid superstar and 2024 Ballon d’Or hopeful Vinicius Junior was embarrassingly sat down by a student during a futsal match in Brazil. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Blancos forward featured in Copa America

Returned to his homeland during summer break

Hoping to land prestigious Golden Ball in 2024