Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: 'The pressure's got to him!' - Micah Richards forced off air by apparent toilet emergency on CBS' live Europa League final coverage to leave Jamie Carragher & Roy Keane baffled

M. RichardsEuropa LeagueTottenham vs Manchester UnitedTottenhamManchester United

Micah Richards was forced off air by an apparent toilet emergency on CBS' live Europa League final coverage.

  • Carragher, Richards, & Keane were on CBS panel
  • Ex-Man City full-back had to rush to the bathroom
  • However, he soon returned to the studio and resumed duties
