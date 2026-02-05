VIDEO: Phil Jones outright refuses to say Erling Haaland's name as he lists Premier League's best players & claims Man Utd's Senne Lammens is THE top goalkeeper

Jones is currently carving out a new chapter in his footballing journey, transitioning from a decade-long playing career at Old Trafford to a vital role within the United academy. Having hung up his boots in 2024, the former England international has been working closely with the Under-18s and Under-21s while finalising his UEFA Pro Licence. This unique vantage point has given Jones a front-row seat to the development of the club's next generation of talent, as well as the tactical evolution taking place under senior management.

The 33-year-old's insights carry significant weight, particularly as he remains deeply embedded in the day-to-day operations. His transition from teammate to mentor has allowed him to witness the rapid integration of new signings and the steady rise of academy prospects. While Jones's playing days were often hampered by injury, his tactical acumen is now being utilised to nurture the stars of tomorrow. His recent public appearances show a man deeply engrossed in the "patterns of play and systems" of the modern game, making his selections for the league's best performers all the more intriguing to the United faithful.