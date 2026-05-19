VIDEO: Let the party begin! Arsenal fans descend on Emirates Stadium for wild Premier League title celebrations featuring flags and flares

This monumental coronation brings a painful 22-year wait for a top-flight league title to an end. The last time the London giants lifted the famous trophy was back in the 2003-04 season when Arsene Wenger's legendary 'Invincibles'went an entire campaign undefeated. Generations of supporters have grown up longing for that golden era to return. After enduring years of setbacks and launching fierce title charges over the last three seasons that ultimately ended in bitter disappointment against City and Liverpool, Arteta's visionary leadership has finally allowed this resilient squad to write their own glorious chapter.