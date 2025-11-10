VIDEO: Nico Williams is unbelievable! Athletic Club star beats three defenders ahead of sensational winning goal as ex-Barcelona target ends La Liga drought

Not for one transfer window, but Williams was a top target for Barcelona across two summers. Before this season kicked off, he was almost set to travel to Catalonia after agreeing on personal terms and a six-year contract with Barca, a club that he has admired for a long time. However, Athletic were continuously hesitant to let go of their most promising young talent. Such was the rivalry that there were moments when administrators aimed to block the move. Ultimately, the move came to a surprising halt as Barcelona refused to grant a demand from his agent and the Spain international ended up signing a 10-year contract with the Basque side.