Neymar Santos 2025Getty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Neymar's at it again! Brazilian superstar blasts in free-kick goal from incredible angle as early Santos hot streak continues - but injury sparks concern

NeymarSantos FCSantos FC vs Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoPaulista A1

Neymar has been at it again for Santos, with the Brazilian superstar registering another goal when firing a free-kick in from the tightest of angles.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Returned to his roots as a free agent
  • Playing with a smile on his face
  • Found his shooting boots in front of goal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match