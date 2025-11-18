VIDEO: Miami Dolphins star Jack Jones copies Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration at the Bernabeu after overtime interception in historic NFL game
Santiago Bernabeu plays host to NFL action
In front of a packed house in the Spanish capital - with Puerto Rican superstar Daddy Yankee and Argentine producer Bizarrap delivering an epic half-time show for 78,610 fans - Jones ensured that it would be the Dolphins heading back to the United States with a much-needed win to their name.
They were able to battle past the Washington Commanders, with overtime required in order to determine a victor on the day. Jones put the Phins in a strong field position to claim the ‘W’ when plucking a vital interception out of the air, with Miami ultimately going on to seal a 16-13 victory.
After his interception, Jones pulled out Ronaldo’s famous celebration as he spun through the air in Madrid.
Watch Miami Dolphins star copy Ronaldo's celebration
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Jones predicted moment of brilliance in Madrid
The 27-year-old cornerback told reporters afterwards of mimicking Real Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer: “I had to bring that out. I was talking to my friend and I'm like, ‘When I make a play, be ready for that celebration’.”
Jones picked off Marcus Mariota in the first offensive play of overtime, as he cut in front of Commanders tight end Zach Ertz and cleared the way for Riley Patterson to dissect the uprights with a game-winning field goal.
Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks said of Jones predicting his decisive play, which made that moment “a lot cooler”: “His exact words: Y’all stop the run. He’s going to throw me the ball, because he can’t throw.”
Said contest in Madrid was the first NFL regular season game to take place in Spain. It also wrapped up the International Series fixtures for 2025 - with seven matches taking place outside of the United States.
- Getty
Ronaldo ready to wow American audience at 2026 World Cup
Jones is not the first to have copied a memorable soccer celebration during gridiron action in Europe, with many stars of the American game paying homage to performers from a different form of football. There is the promise of more to come, with evergreen Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo still proving to be a source of inspiration to millions around the world.
He is showing no sign of slowing down at 40 years of age, having committed to a new two-year contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, and will be looking to thrill audiences in the Americas next summer when gracing the 2026 World Cup - which will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.