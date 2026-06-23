VIDEO: Martin Odegaard leads Erling Haaland & Norway squad in spine-tingling 'Viking Row' celebration after progress to World Cup knockout stages

Norway now face their biggest challenge of the tournament as they prepare to meet France in a match that will determine top spot in Group I. Despite the confidence generated by their perfect group-stage record, Haaland acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, saying after the game: "They're probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."

Regardless of that result, Norway will head into the Round of 32 with momentum and belief after an impressive campaign so far.