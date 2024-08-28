Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Chelsea FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
VIDEO: Marc Cucurella has no chill! Chelsea defender caught on camera aiming lewd gesture at team-mates & giving them the finger in training game

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is at the centre of attention again after being spotted teasing his team-mates with rude gestures during training.

  • Cucurella spotted winding up team-mates
  • Seen calling players w*nkers and showing middle finger
  • Spaniard in the spotlight following Euro 2024 celebrations