AFP
VIDEO: 'You have to manage a lot of egos!' - Gerard Pique rules out taking over from Michael Carrick at Man Utd
Pique rejects Old Trafford return
Speaking on The Late Run Show, Pique was asked by host Chad Johnson about the possibility of taking the reins at Old Trafford. The 39-year-old was quick to shoot down the suggestion of a dramatic return to the touchline. When directly asked if he could ever envision a scenario where he takes charge of his former club, Pique gave a comprehensive response. He stated: "No, as a manager I've never seen myself being a manager. Basically because you have to manage a lot of egos and the routine of training every day, spending the weekend travelling."
Dealing with massive egos
He stated: "No, as a manager I've never seen myself being a manager. Basically because you have to manage a lot of egos and the routine of training every day, spending the weekend travelling." Pique made it clear that the relentless schedule and the intense pressure of handling modern dressing rooms full of high-profile players simply do not appeal to his current ambitions.
Life after playing days
The World Cup winner continued his explanation, making it clear that the lifestyle of a modern coach does not appeal to him. He added: "It's something that after retiring I wanted to disconnect a lot from football. And I'm not seeing at least in the short term myself being a manager." Since hanging up his boots, he has focused heavily on his business ventures rather than pursuing coaching badges. While several of his former peers have transitioned into management, he has instead dedicated his time to the Kings League, avoiding the relentless schedule that defines elite-level coaching.
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Carrick takes the wheel
While the Spaniard has no interest in managing, Manchester United currently have an interim boss who is excelling. Carrick has overseen a remarkable turnaround since replacing Ruben Amorim on January 13, leading to widespread calls to make his appointment permanent. His phenomenal record sharply contrasts with Amorim's tenure; the Portuguese tactician oversaw 20 league games this season, managing eight wins, seven draws, and six losses for 31 points. In contrast, the 44-year-old has managed 10 Premier League matches, securing seven wins, two draws, and suffering just one defeat.