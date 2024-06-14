VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland & Vinicius Jr ‘awaken madness’ in epic Nike advert alongside Ronaldinho – with speculation suggesting superstar trio may yet be united at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior have joined forces in an epic Nike advert that sees the superstar forwards “awaken madness”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- French & Brazilian aces now at the Bernabeu
- Norwegian striker still with Man City for now
- May one day form fearsome frontline in Spain