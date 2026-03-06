Getty/GOAL
VIDEO: Kylian Mbappe performs Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siu' celebration for Monaco's youth team as throwback clip marks 10 years since he signed first pro contract
Young Mbappe replicates his idol
In the resurfaced footage, a young Mbappe can be seen sprinting away after scoring before jumping into the air and landing with the signature 'Siu' pose made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo. The celebration, which became one of the most recognisable in football during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, has been copied by countless young players around the world.
For Mbappe, the tribute to the Portuguese legend was no surprise. The France international has frequently spoken about Ronaldo being one of his biggest inspirations growing up. As a child in Bondy, Mbappe famously admired the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and dreamed of reaching the same heights in the sport.
Watch the clip
The Monaco milestone that changed everything
The resurfaced video also arrives at a symbolic moment in Mbappe’s career. This year marks a decade since the forward signed his first professional contract with AS Monaco, a key step that paved the way for his rapid rise in European football.
Monaco’s academy played a crucial role in Mbappe’s development, helping him progress from youth football to the professional stage. The club gave him the opportunity to showcase his talent at a young age and quickly recognised the enormous potential he possessed.
The rise of a legend
Mbappe made his senior debut for Monaco at just 16 years old and soon established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe. His breakthrough came during the 2016-17 season when he played a starring role in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning campaign and their impressive run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.
Since then, Mbappe has gone on to achieve extraordinary success with both club and country. The forward has won multiple domestic trophies and played a key role in France’s triumph at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, cementing his place among football’s elite.
While the viral clip shows a young player celebrating like his idol, it also captures the early stage of a journey that would eventually see Mbappe become one of the defining stars of modern football.
