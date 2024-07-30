This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/Miami Dolphins VIDEO: Jude Bellingham swaps jerseys with Tua Tagovailoa during visit to Miami Dolphins training complex as NFL star reveals he's a 'big fan' of Real Madrid & England sensation Jude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandLaLiga Jude Bellingham has swapped shirts with NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, with the Miami Dolphins quarterback a “big fan” of the Real Madrid and England ace. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Blancos midfielder enjoying summer break

Has crossed country from LA to Florida

NFL game being taken to Madrid in 2025