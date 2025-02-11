Jude Bellingham GFXGetty Images/Goal/TNT Sports
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham humiliated by Thibaut Courtois in training as cheeky nutmeg leaves Real Madrid team-mates in fits of laughter ahead of Champions League showdown with Man City

J. BellinghamT. CourtoisReal MadridManchester City vs Real MadridManchester CityChampions League

Jude Bellingham was humiliated by Thibaut Courtois with a nutmeg in training ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bellingham back in England for UCL duty
  • Midfielder nutmegged by Courtois
  • Was left red-faced in Real training at Etihad
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match