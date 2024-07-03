Harry Kane cricket Declan RiceGetty/England
Richard Mills

VIDEO: Jimmy Anderson eat your heart out! Harry Kane bowled by Declan Rice in game of cricket at England's Euro 2024 camp as Bayern Munich star jokes he 'already had a century'

Harry KaneDeclan RiceEnglandEuropean ChampionshipEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerland

Harry Kane joked he had already scored a century in a game of cricket after being bowled out by England team-mate Declan Rice.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • England preparing for Euros quarter-finals
  • Kane and Rice play cricket at England camp
  • Bayern star bowled with after Ben Stokes linkup