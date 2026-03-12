VIDEO: Jeremy Doku vanishes for split second as live TV viewers left completely baffled during Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

While the tactical battle between the European giants took centre stage, a viral moment involving Doku stole the social media spotlight. During a second-half sequence, the winger was driving toward the corner flag when his entire body seemed to phase out of the frame for a split second.

The incident occurred near the touchline as Doku attempted to get past Federico Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The visual anomaly was spotted by thousands of viewers, leading to a wave of "glitch in the matrix" theories trending on X within minutes of the final whistle.