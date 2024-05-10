VIDEO: Inter Miami owner David Beckham reunites with Gary Neville and other ex-Man Utd team-mates on red carpet at premiere of documentary telling story of treble-winning 1998-99 season
Inter Miami owner David Beckham reunited with Gary Neville and other ex-Manchester United team-mates at the premiere of the 99 documentary.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amazon to release 99 documentary
- Looks at Man Utd's treble season
- Beckham reunites with Neville and more