The MSA account commented: "I hope the player's statement does not simply pass unnoticed. Ronaldo spoke and made threats before and nothing came of it, and today Felix is issuing threats and warnings."
"Mohammed Al-Tamimi" believes that Felix should be released after his statement, saying: "A final departure.. a public threat."
Weighing in, the "Fawares Al-Jazira" account commented: "This is the end of the Portuguese gang. The time has come to cleanse our sport of them."
Al-Nassr signed Joao Felix from Chelsea in the summer of 2025. Since then he has scored 30 goals and provided 22 assists in 53 matches for the club across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.