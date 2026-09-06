Cameras caught Felix confronting the assistant referee after the match, the Portuguese visibly agitated. The footage spread quickly across social media and sparked a wave of reaction from fans of both clubs.

The controversy did not stop there. Felix lit a fresh fuse in the mixed zone, telling a journalist who asked about the game: "If I talk, I will expose this league."

Fans hit back hard. Many saw the remark as a step too far, aimed not at the match or the refereeing decisions but at the entire competition, and without any justification.

On the pitch, Felix fell short of the level expected of him. He never found a way past Al-Ittihad's goalkeeper.