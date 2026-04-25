Liverpool head coach Slot was quick to address the video during his latest press conference, ensuring that fans and onlookers understand the true extent of the player's injury. "I saw Hugo's Instagram post where from crutches he ran," he said. "But I don't think that's realistic."

Slot confirmed after Ekitike's surgery that while the initial procedure was a success, the upcoming timeline is both lengthy and methodical. The club is prioritising long-term health over any immediate return, acknowledging that an Achilles recovery is one of the most taxing challenges for a professional athlete.

"We don't know yet [the exact return date], but the first and most important step is that the surgery went well," Slot explained. "Recovery is going to take a long time, but he will be back stronger like all the others who have been out a long time. It’s a step-by-step process."