Al-Riyadh have been dealt a painful blow. Their Egyptian star Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet limped off injured during Monday evening's goalless draw with Al-Khaleej in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

A strong challenge from Al-Khaleej's Boubacar Kouyaté brought Trezeguet down in the 14th minute. The Egyptian winger lay on the ground for two minutes before the medical staff decided to take him off.

Sadness was written all over his face as he left the pitch in tears, with Al-Riyadh's technical staff offering their consolation.