Alisha Lehmann Juventus first goal 2024Instagram
Chris Burton

VIDEO: 'I'm so happy' - Alisha Lehmann delighted with first Juventus goal on same day boyfriend Douglas Luiz gets assist less than 10 minutes into first appearance for Italian giants

Alisha LehmannDouglas LuizWomen's footballJuventusJuventusSerie A FemminileSerie A

Alisha Lehmann is “so happy” to have recorded her first goal for Juventus – on the same day as boyfriend Douglas Luiz registered his maiden assist.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Swiss forward on target vs Servette
  • Luiz teed up Danilo in draw with Brest
  • Both traded Aston Villa for life in Turin