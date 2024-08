This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/La Liga VIDEO: Game recognises game! Kylian Mbappe shares sweet moment with tennis legend & Real Madrid-obsessed Rafael Nadal after La Liga debut Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid LaLiga Mallorca vs Real Madrid Mallorca Kylian Mbappe shared a sweet moment with Rafa Nadal after Real Madrid’s clash with Mallorca, as he gifted the tennis legend his Los Blancos shirt. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below French star a new 'Galactico' at Bernabeu

Struggled to find spark on La Liga bow

Tennis icon among those in attendance