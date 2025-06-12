This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty VIDEO: Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scores dramatic free-kick with his weaker foot at 40 years of age to put boyhood club into La Liga play-off final S. Cazorla Arsenal LaLiga Real Oviedo Real Oviedo vs Almeria Almeria Segunda Division Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scored a dramatic free-kick, with his weaker foot and at 40 years of age, to book a play-off final berth for Oviedo. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Two-time European Championship winner

Graced the Premier League with Gunners

Helped boyhood club back to the big time Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱