Robin van Persie FeyenoordGetty
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Ex-Arsenal and Man Utd ace Robin van Persie confronts furious Feyenoord fans as dramatic defeats end cup dreams & leave Eredivisie title hopes hanging by a thread

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie felt the need to confront furious Feyenoord fans after seeing the side that he now manages suffer another disappointing defeat in the 2025-26 campaign. The Rotterdam-based outfit have now come unstuck in three consecutive fixtures across all competitions, with a bid for cup glory coming to a close.

  • Cup exit: Feyenoord crash out in five-goal thriller

    Feyenoord were hoping to remain in the hunt for domestic silverware when playing host to Heerenveen. They were, however, to find themselves on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline in a five-goal thriller.

    Van Persie’s side fell behind in the 25th and 77th minutes, having seen Luciano Valente level matters just past the hour mark. Parity was restored again with just seven minutes remaining, as the unfortunate Maas Willemsen put through his own net.

    There was still time for Heerenveen to snatch a winner, with Danish forward Jacob Trensko pouncing in the 90th minute. Understandably, the mood at De Kuip quickly soured as that effort hit the net.

  • Watch Van Persie confront angry Feyenoord fans

  • Feyenoord results: Wobble across three competitions

    Van Persie’s men went down 2-0 to Ajax in their last Eredivisie fixture, while a dramatic 4-3 defeat was suffered in Europa League competition against FCSB - with a lead being thrown away late on in that contest as the decisive goal was recorded in the 95th-minute.

    Feyenoord are sweating on progress in continental competition, as they sit outside of the top-24, while reigning champions PSV have opened up a nine-point lead at the summit of the Dutch top-flight - meaning that a domestic crown is slipping away.

  • Keep cool: Van Persie fronted up to frustrated supporters

    Supporters have been quick to air their anger at recent results, with Van Persie - who returned to the club that he represented on two occasions as a player when taking managerial reins in February - being forced to front up to those in the stands.

    He stepped over advertising hoardings and engaged in a heated exchange with fans following the loss to Heerenveen. Anger spewed out of those sat closest to Van Persie, with the ex-Netherlands international able to keep his cool. Several players also made their way over to join the discussion.

    Van Persie - who won the Premier League title with Manchester United after completing a controversial transfer from Arsenal in 2012 - has won 21 of his 38 games in charge of Feyenoord, but has also suffered 15 defeats. They will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Twente - with that fixture carrying them into the winter break.

