Al-Ittihad made a change at the start of the second half, sending on Marwan Al-Sahafi for Steven Bergwijn as they kept pressing for a lead goal.
They almost regained it in the 62nd minute, but Dion Lopy's shot rattled the crossbar. Al-Sahafi wasted another chance moments later.
Three minutes on, the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review flagged handball by Jayson inside the area. Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up and buried the penalty in the 68th minute to make it 2-1.
Al-Feiha threw everything forward late on. Fashion Sakala forced a save from Mohammed Al-Absi in the 77th minute, then Hugo Mora fired over the bar in the 85th.
Both sides rang the changes as the clock wound down, but nothing shifted the scoreline. Al-Ittihad clung on until the final whistle.
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