Al-Ittihad came flying out of the blocks, and George Ilenikhena nearly broke the deadlock in the tenth minute, only for Orlando Mosquera to save his shot.

Al-Feiha hit back through Alpha Semedo in the 11th minute. Then Mohammed Al-Absi stood tall to deny Hussein Belahrash in the 35th.

Ilenikhena finally made the breakthrough on 43 minutes, heading home from close range after the ball bounced back off the crossbar.

Al-Feiha had an answer right before the break. Jason Remescido levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage time, pouncing on a cross from Ahmed Bamsaoud.