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Al Ittihad v Al Fayha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: En-Nesyri seals it: Al-Ittihad break Al-Feiha's resistance

Al Ittihad vs Al-Fayha
Al Ittihad
Al-Fayha
Saudi Pro League
G. Ilenikhena
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
Nigeria
Morocco

The colonel continues with a boost from the classico against Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad edged their guests Al-Fayha 2-1 on Tuesday evening in the sixth round of the Saudi Pro League. The win keeps their momentum going after they saw off rivals Al-Nassr by the same scoreline last time out.

Victory lifts Al-Ittihad to 14 points and third place, a single point behind both leaders Al-Hilal and second-placed Al-Qadsiah. Al-Fayha, meanwhile, stay stuck on 5 points in eleventh.

  • An attacking start

    Al-Ittihad came flying out of the blocks, and George Ilenikhena nearly broke the deadlock in the tenth minute, only for Orlando Mosquera to save his shot.

    Al-Feiha hit back through Alpha Semedo in the 11th minute. Then Mohammed Al-Absi stood tall to deny Hussein Belahrash in the 35th.

    Ilenikhena finally made the breakthrough on 43 minutes, heading home from close range after the ball bounced back off the crossbar.

    Al-Feiha had an answer right before the break. Jason Remescido levelled in the fourth minute of stoppage time, pouncing on a cross from Ahmed Bamsaoud.

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  • En-Nesyri seals it for Al-Ittihad

    Al-Ittihad made a change at the start of the second half, sending on Marwan Al-Sahafi for Steven Bergwijn as they kept pressing for a lead goal.

    They almost regained it in the 62nd minute, but Dion Lopy's shot rattled the crossbar. Al-Sahafi wasted another chance moments later.

    Three minutes on, the referee pointed to the spot after a VAR review flagged handball by Jayson inside the area. Youssef En-Nesyri stepped up and buried the penalty in the 68th minute to make it 2-1.

    Al-Feiha threw everything forward late on. Fashion Sakala forced a save from Mohammed Al-Absi in the 77th minute, then Hugo Mora fired over the bar in the 85th.

    Both sides rang the changes as the clock wound down, but nothing shifted the scoreline. Al-Ittihad clung on until the final whistle.

    Read also: He warned him about one opponent: Former Barcelona star: this is the year of Flick's team

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Saudi Pro League
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF