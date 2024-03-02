VIDEO: Darwin Nunez causing mayhem! Late Liverpool winner sees furious Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis storm City Ground at full-time - and chase referee down the tunnel!
Mayhem erupted after Liverpool's late win against Nottingham Forest, with the home team's owner seen on the field and a coach given a red card.
- Liverpool scored controversial winner
- Forest furious with referee at full-time
- Owner reacted angrily towards officials