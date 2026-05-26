AFP
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo’s son Mateo scores long-range free-kick as Georgina Rodriguez shares ‘like dad’ footage
Mateo mimics father's set-piece perfection
Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest dead-ball specialists in the history of the game, and it appears those genes have been passed down to the next generation. In recent footage shared by Georgina Rodriguez on her Instagram account, young Mateo Ronaldo was seen lining up a free-kick for the Al-Nassr Future Talents academy.
With a technique reminiscent of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the youngster unleashed a powerful strike that flew directly into the back of the net.
- AFP
Watch the clip
Rodriguez accompanied the video with the caption "Like your father, Cristiano," highlighting the pride within the family as Mateo continues his footballing development in Saudi Arabia. This is not the first time Mateo has made waves on social media; he previously drew attention for celebrating a goal with his father’s iconic 'Siu' gesture during an indoor session, proving that the Ronaldo brand is well-preserved within the Al Nassr youth ranks.
Ronaldo family dominance in Saudi Arabia
The success of the Ronaldo children isn't limited to Mateo. The eldest son, Cristiano Junior, has already begun collecting silverware in the Middle East, having helped Al Nassr's Under-13 side secure the Saudi Premier League title during the 2023-24 season.
While the senior Ronaldo had to wait a significant amount of time to secure his first official domestic trophy with the club, his children are seemingly hitting the ground running from an early age.
The timing of Mateo’s strike is particularly poignant as it comes shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo led the Al-Nassr first team to their first Saudi Pro League title in seven years.
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Could father and son play together?
Speculation continues to grow regarding the possibility of Cristiano Junior being fast-tracked into the Al-Nassr senior squad. Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha told GOAL that it is “easier” for CR7 to live that “dream” of playing alongside his son than it was for LeBron James in the NBA.
Reports suggest the club's administration is evaluating the feasibility of promoting the 15-year-old to play alongside his father before the veteran attacker hangs up his boots.
“I do think that it is probably, maybe, easier to do that in football than it is in the NBA because of the amount of players that are allowed to be in that division. Having a name like Cristiano, you can have a bit of a say on certain things. I would be very thrilled because that's a dream come true for any parent to have this opportunity, to have his son become a professional. It's already an achievement and that would be the cherry on the cake.” Saha said.