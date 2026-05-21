Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks down in tears before leading Al-Nassr drum celebration after winning his first Saudi Pro League title
Al-Nassr end seven-year drought
Al-Nassr are champions of Saudi Arabia for the 11th time after an emphatic 4-1 victory over Damac secured the league crown. Jorge Jesus' side entered the final day knowing they needed a clinical performance to ward off the pressure from unbeaten rivals Al-Hilal, and they delivered in style to secure their first league trophy since 2019.
The atmosphere in Riyadh was electric as goals from Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman put the hosts into a commanding lead early on. Although Morlaye Sylla threatened to dampen the mood by converting a penalty for the visitors, the night ultimately belonged to Ronaldo, who scored twice to secure the three points for Al-Nassr.
Emotional scenes at Al-Awwal Park
The 41-year-old rolled back the years by smashing a low, driven free-kick into the bottom corner from the left-hand side, marking his first goal from a direct set-piece since August 2024. It was his 27th league goal of a prolific individual campaign, but he wasn't finished there, however, as he ghosted into the box to fire home his second of the night and Al-Nassr's fourth with just ten minutes remaining. Immediately after finding the net for the second time, the gravity of the achievement appeared to hit the legendary forward. Ronaldo was seen visibly weeping on the bench after he was subbed off to a standing ovation. This triumph serves as a massive personal milestone for Ronaldo, who had endured two consecutive second-place finishes and a third-place finish since arriving in the Middle East in January 2023.
Drum celebrations and title glory
Once the final whistle blew, the tears turned into pure jubilation. Ronaldo was at the heart of the post-match festivities, taking to the stands to lead the famous Al-Nassr drum celebration with the supporters. The victory sees Al-Nassr finish two points clear of Al Hilal, who remarkably finished the season unbeaten but still fell short of Jesus' rampant side.
For Ronaldo, this represents the eighth top-flight league title of his career, spanning four different countries. Having finally conquered the Saudi Pro League, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has cemented his legacy in Riyadh by leading the club back to the pinnacle of domestic football.
- Getty Images Sport
No Golden Boot, but World Cup looming
The brace scored by Ronaldo to secure the title for Al Nassr was not enough to keep him in contention for the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. The Portuguese star finished the campaign with 28 league goals, trailing Julián Quiñones of Al Qadsiah, who topped the standings with 33 goals, and Ivan Toney of Al Ahli with 32.
Ronaldo took home the biggest prize, though, and will now hope to add more silverware to his glittering career CV at this summer's World Cup. He has been named in Roberto Martinez's final Portugal squad as he prepares to feature in the global showpiece for a record sixth time.