Referee Shukri Al-Hanfoush made his mark early. In the fourth minute he turned to the video technology to review an Al-Ahli penalty claim, only to wave it away.

Trincão's injury halted play in the seventh minute. Al-Ahli soon returned to threaten Al-Khaleej's goal. Artem Bondarenko fired from outside the box in the 11th minute, but the defence blocked it, then the same player squandered another chance in the 23rd minute after a pass from Toney, blazing his effort over the bar.

Al-Khaleej grew into the game once play resumed after a water break in the 24th minute, pushing into Al-Ahli's territory. The hosts turned that pressure into the opener in the 32nd minute. Coba Da Costa slipped the ball to Iker Kortajarena inside the box, and the midfielder swept a left-footed finish into the bottom right corner.

Al-Ahli hit back with scattered efforts. The pick of them was Trincão's shot, blocked by the defence in the 36th minute, then Ivan Toney's header, which drifted wide in the 45+3 minute. Al-Khaleej took a 1-0 lead into the break.