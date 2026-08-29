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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: crazy ending: Al-Khaleej stun Al-Ahli with a hat-trick

Al Kholood vs Al Ahli
Al Kholood
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The first stumble for Al-Raqi in the Roshn League!

Al-Kholood stunned Al-Ahli with a 3-1 win on Saturday in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. An early penalty was chalked off after a VAR review, and the hosts finished with a flourish.

Ivan Toney had hauled Al-Ahli level in the 66th minute, but they could not build on it. Julian Dominguez struck for Al-Kholood in the 85th minute, and Mohammed Sawan hammered home a third in stoppage time (90+2).

  • Early VAR and a goal that changes the picture

    Referee Shukri Al-Hanfoush made his mark early. In the fourth minute he turned to the video technology to review an Al-Ahli penalty claim, only to wave it away.

    Trincão's injury halted play in the seventh minute. Al-Ahli soon returned to threaten Al-Khaleej's goal. Artem Bondarenko fired from outside the box in the 11th minute, but the defence blocked it, then the same player squandered another chance in the 23rd minute after a pass from Toney, blazing his effort over the bar.

    Al-Khaleej grew into the game once play resumed after a water break in the 24th minute, pushing into Al-Ahli's territory. The hosts turned that pressure into the opener in the 32nd minute. Coba Da Costa slipped the ball to Iker Kortajarena inside the box, and the midfielder swept a left-footed finish into the bottom right corner.

    Al-Ahli hit back with scattered efforts. The pick of them was Trincão's shot, blocked by the defence in the 36th minute, then Ivan Toney's header, which drifted wide in the 45+3 minute. Al-Khaleej took a 1-0 lead into the break.

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  • Toni restores Al-Ahly: substitutions lift the tempo

    Al-Ahli sent on Mohamed Abdel Rahman for Rayan Hamed at the start of the second half, and the shift was immediate. The team pressed harder and won a corner in the 50th minute. Trincao then wasted an effort from outside the box in the 64th minute. Two more changes followed in that same minute: Saleh Abu Al-Shamat replaced Firas Al-Buraikan, and Zakaria Hawsawi came on for Saad Yaslam. Two minutes later, the pressure paid off. 

    Eduard Spertsyan carved out the equaliser in the 66th minute, slipping a pass to Ivan Toney. The striker took it on his right foot from the right side of the box and buried it into the centre of the goal for Al-Ahli's first.

    Now Al-Ahli hunted the lead. Saleh Abu Al-Shamat glanced a header wide from inside the box in the 68th minute after a Trincao cross, and Spertsyan then dragged a left-footed shot just past the post.

  • A crazy finish: Al-Khaleej pull off the surprise

    Al-Khaleej weren't content to sit on the draw. They made a change in the 73rd minute, Abdulrahman Al-Dossari replacing Cortagarena, before Mohammed Sawan came on for Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa in the 78th.

    Al-Ahli went looking for control in the 83rd minute through a Spertsyan corner, but Al-Khaleej's defence cleared a Roger Ibañez header, then repelled a Bondarenko effort inside the box a minute later. Just as the visitors looked set to keep the pressure on, the game turned. Ramzi Solan slipped the ball to Julián Domínguez, who fired from close range to restore Al-Khaleej's lead at 2-1 in the 85th minute.

    On came Abdullah Radif for Bondarenko in the 87th minute as Al-Ahli threw everything forward in stoppage time. Radif headed just wide in the 90th minute, then Hamed Al-Shanqiti stopped another header from him a minute later, while Spertsyan dragged an effort from outside the box off target.

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    Al-Khaleej settled it in the 90+2 minute. Cuba da Costa teed up Mohammed Sawan, who lashed a left-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner for the third goal, killing off any hope of an Al-Ahli comeback. The "Ar Rass" side took all three points and delivered the first of the shocks against the Roshn League's big guns.

    That precious win lifted Al-Khaleej up to third in the Saudi Pro League standings on 8 points, while Al-Ahli slipped to sixth on 6.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
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