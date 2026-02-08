Getty Images
VIDEO: Cole Palmer interrupts Liam Rosenior interview while Chelsea boss talks up impact of hat-trick hero
The Palmer show at Molineux
Palmer was exceptional for the Blues away at bottom of the table Wolves and scored all of Chelsea’s goals in the 3-1 victory. The Englishman was on hand to slot home from the spot twice after Joao Pedro was brought down in the box on two occasions. Palmer sent Jose Sa the wrong way with each of his penalties as he announced his return to the squad and penalty kick duties with aplomb.
He would then round off a hat-trick and ensure the game was won when Marc Cucurella cut the ball back and Palmer flashed home a firm effort beyond the Portuguese goalkeeper and his defenders on the goal line. The performance marked the return of Palmer at his very best, a standard which has been displayed only now and then in an injury-blighted campaign.
After the game, Rosenior was keen to shower his key man in praise but was soon interrupted by the former Manchester City star. Palmer, who has established a strong relationship with his new coach, was keen to joke around after an important performance away from Stamford Bridge.
Palmer interrupts Rosenior
In a chat with the club’s media team, Rosenior began his interview by showering his players in praise. He explained that he had “tweaked the in-possession shape to something new” and was delighted in the manner in which the players took to his approach. “They're outstanding players because they're so intelligent. They can take on coaching, they can take on ideas and adaptations, and I thought in the first half they were outstanding,” he said.
The former Strasbourg manager said that there remain “things to work on, things to improve” after a mixed second-half saw Wolves grab a goal back. Yet, he was happy to take all three points and placed Palmer at the centre of attention.
“The third goal was a great example of what we want. Loads of positives for you. I am delighted for Cole. A lot has been said about him. I think he answered that with his performance today and three goals, and hopefully we can still see more,” he added before being interrupted by Palmer.
The English midfielder was standing in listening to his boss offer him praise and the camera caught him grinning. “That threw me,” Rosenior laughed. “Hopefully we can keep him fit and on the pitch and doing what he loves to do.”
Palmer enjoying football under Rosenior
There has been a lot of discussion around Palmer and his future at the club in recent weeks, with some reports stating that he is homesick and wants to return to Manchester. After the game on Saturday, he told BBC's Match of the Day that those reports were wide of the mark.
“Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they? I don't pay too much attention to it,” he said. “You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway so I don't pay attention to it.”
On life under Rosenior, Palmer added: “Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence.
“He lets us be ourselves, play free. I'm sure when I'm back proper fit, you'll see the best of me. Him and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch, with his strategies, the way we play… I really like it.”

Leeds looking for a double
Chelsea return to action in mid-week against rivals Leeds United, who are looking to climb further away from the relegation zone. Daniel Farke’s side recorded a vital victory over Nottingham Forest on Friday and will want to complete a league double over the Blues this week.
