VIDEO: More Camp Nou chaos! Commentary positions drenched as Barcelona's newly-refurbished stadium springs huge leaks in absolute deluge during Oviedo clash
Yamal scores acrobatic volley in hard-fought Barcelona win
Barca returned to the top of La Liga when playing host to rock-bottom Oviedo. They toiled for long periods of that contest, with the two sides heading into the interval locked at 0-0. Class eventually shone through on the day.
Dani Olmo fired the Blaugrana in front within 10 minutes of the restart, before Brazilian winger Raphinha quickly added a second as he calmly clipped the ball over Oviedo’s onrushing goalkeeper.
Teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal then proceeded to steal the headlines as he scored an acrobatic volley to put the seal on a 3-0 victory - a result that has lifted Barca back above Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish top flight.
Watch torrential rain leak through the roof at Camp Nou
Camp Nou capacity being raised to 105,000
The game started in relatively calm conditions, but the weather took a turn for the worse before the final whistle blew. Torrential rain pummelled Camp Nou during the closing stages - leading to many fans leaving early.
Those calling the contest for radio and television, alongside those looking to post updates for social media and online publications, had no choice but to see the game out. Their life was made more difficult than it needs to be.
That is because the roof above their heads sprung a serious leak. Laptops and recording equipment were drenched as water tumbled onto seats in the stands. Camp Nou only reopened a couple of months ago after undergoing a serious, and very expensive, facelift.
Barca are taking their overall capacity up to 105,000, but are currently welcoming a little more than 45,000 spectators through the gates. An elaborate project, which has spanned more than two years, is supposed to be completed in June.
Barca enduring similar issues to Man Utd
Further work will be required on roof structures, with fans comparing Camp Nou in its current state to a “spa”. Barca are not the first club to experience such difficulties, with Premier League giants Manchester United facing leakage problems of their own.
Supporters posted videos of water flowing down steps inside Old Trafford during a meeting with Arsenal in 2024. The Red Devils were able to carry out some quick repairs and have announced plans to construct a new stadium of their own - which could come with a £2 billion ($2.7bn) price tag.