Bukayo Saka crowns Max Dowman as Arsenal's top academy talent as England forward picks best goal of his career so far
Saka's a source of inspiration to academy talents at Arsenal
At 24 years of age, with 48 senior caps for the Three Lions to his name and World Cup duty fast approaching, Saka remains a source of inspiration to the stars of tomorrow at Emirates Stadium. He has trodden the path from youth team hopeful to Premier League and Champions League talisman.
Having linked up with Arsenal in 2008 at the age of seven, Saka now has well over 300 competitive appearances for the Gunners to his name, alongside 81 goals. The captain's armband has also been passed his way at times as the flying winger seeks to lead by example.
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Dowman makes history with Arsenal during 2025-26 campaign
Saka has followed in the footsteps of home-grown heroes such as Tony Adams, Ray Parlour, Paul Merson, Ashley Cole and Cesc Fabregas. That production line shows no sign of slowing down, with teen sensation Dowman making history during the 2025-26 campaign as the youngest player to start a game for the Gunners and to register a Premier League goal.
When asked by Akinfenwa to name the "Hale End player to watch" in 2026 during his appearance on the Beast Mode On Podcast, Saka nominated Dowman.
Saka picks stunning goal against Man Utd as his best for the Gunners
During a quickfire question and answer session, Saka also said when asked about the "best atmosphere" that he has played in: "I’d say probably PSG or Real Madrid away last season - they were both top atmospheres."
He selected his stunning strike from 25 yards out against Manchester United in January 2023 - which saw him cut inside off the left flank before firing into the bottom corner - as the "best goal" that he has scored for Arsenal to date.
When it comes to the best piece of advice a coach has ever given him, Saka responded: "If you don't shoot, you don't score!"
Watch the full episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast with guest Bukayo Saka
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