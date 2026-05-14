Bukayo Saka crowns Max Dowman as Arsenal's top academy talent as England forward picks best goal of his career so far

At 24 years of age, with 48 senior caps for the Three Lions to his name and World Cup duty fast approaching, Saka remains a source of inspiration to the stars of tomorrow at Emirates Stadium. He has trodden the path from youth team hopeful to Premier League and Champions League talisman.

Having linked up with Arsenal in 2008 at the age of seven, Saka now has well over 300 competitive appearances for the Gunners to his name, alongside 81 goals. The captain's armband has also been passed his way at times as the flying winger seeks to lead by example.