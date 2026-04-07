Video: Bayern toy with Real Madrid's nerves at the Bernabéu

On a thrilling European night at the Santiago Bernabéu, the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich unfolded at a frenetic pace and with dramatic twists and turns; the result reflected not only a tactical battle but also a battle of nerves between two sides with a rich history in the Champions League.
Bayern dominated Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first leg, winning 2–1. The scoring was opened by Colombia’s Luis Díaz in the 41st minute, followed by Harry Kane 20 seconds into the second half, whilst Los Blancos got back into the game with a goal from Kylian Mbappé in the 74th minute.