VIDEO: Barcelona's 'Houdini'! Lamine Yamal humiliates FOUR Real Sociedad defenders in dazzling dribbling sequence
- AFP
Lamine 'Houdini' Yamal dazzles
A Raphinha-less Barcelona made the trip to the Anoeta, and the Brazilian's injury-enforced absence meant there was more pressure than usual on Yamal to put the Real Sociedad backline to the sword.
However, despite the extra attention from La Real, Yamal managed to elude four markers to help set his side on the frontfoot. The sequence saw the official Barcelona account nickname Yamal 'Houdini' - a fitting moniker for a teenager who seems to have magic in his boots.
Watch Yamal's magic act
- Getty Images Sport
Raphinha absence 'precautionary'
Barcelona faced a much tougher test than usual when they made the trip to the Basque country on Sunday night. While Real Sociedad have struggled at home this season, the Anoeta has historically been a difficult venue for Hansi Flick's side.
And it was made harder by the absence of Raphinha, who sat out the game against La Real owing to a thigh knock. However, Barcelona announced on Sunday morning that the Brazilian's absence was a 'precaution' meaning he should be fit to feature against Slavia Prague in the Champions League in midweek.
"First team player Raphinha sits out the game against Real Sociedad as a precaution due to a knock to the right thigh," Barcelona posted on their official X account.
Barcelona's winning run
Barcelona had won nine on the spin heading into their trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday night, including a Clasico triumph over rivals Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.
The 2-1 win over Los Blancos last weekend saw Barcelona successfully defend their Supercopa crown as they won the competition for the 16th time in their history.