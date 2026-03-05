VIDEO: Arsenal fans wildly celebrate & dance in the stands at Brighton after hearing Man City had only drawn with Nottingham Forest

The atmosphere at the Amex Stadium shifted from focused tension to absolute delirium in a matter of seconds. While Bukayo Saka’s early strike had Arsenal in control on the pitch, the fans’ attention was momentarily diverted to their smartphones as updates arrived from the Etihad Stadium.

As the final whistle blew on Manchester City’s surprising 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, the travelling north London contingent erupted. Viral footage captured thousands of supporters dancing, embracing, and waving scarves in a synchronised explosion of joy that nearly drowned out the stadium's public address system. The timing could not have been more cinematic, with the news of City's dropped points coinciding perfectly with the conclusion of Arsenal’s own hard-fought victory.