20240506 Arne Slot(C)Getty Images
Joe Mewis

VIDEO: Feyenoord says goodbye to Arne Slot in emotional video as Dutchman prepares to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Arne Slot is preparing for his final game for as Feyenoord boss on Sunday ahead of his move to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

  • Slot confirmed on Friday he will replace Klopp
  • Feyenoord host Excelsior on Sunday
  • He won the league and cup during three years in Rotterdam
