VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann finally breaks her duck! Aston Villa star scores first WSL goal of the season as she gets lucky with mis-hit volley - only for West Ham to steal a point at the death
Alisha Lehmann finally got her first Women's Super League goal of the season on Sunday, but it didn't prove to be the match-winner Aston Villa hoped.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Super sub Lehmann breaks Aston Villa duck
- Nets first WSL goal this season off bench
- But West Ham deny Villa victory late on