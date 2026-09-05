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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: Al-Ittihad settle the classico against Al-Nassr and hand Al-Hilal a precious gift

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Fiery clásico

Al-Ittihad edged a thrilling fifth-round clasico of the Roshn Saudi Pro League, beating Al-Nassr 2-1 in a match they dominated in the first half. Al-Nassr came back fighting after the break, chasing a comeback, but they never found the equaliser.

The result leaves Al-Nassr stuck on 12 points in second place, three behind leaders Al-Hilal, who moved to 15. Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, climbed to fourth on 11 points. The biggest winners? Al-Hilal, who profit most from the clasico result.

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  • Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Fiery start from Al-Ittihad

    Al-Ittihad tore into the match, hunting Al-Nassr all over the pitch and pinning "the Global Club" back. The pressure told most whenever Al-Nassr tried to play the ball out from the back.

    Building play became a nightmare for Al-Nassr under that relentless squeeze. Al-Ittihad seized a clear edge in the opening minutes of the classico.

    Four minutes. That was all Al-Ittihad needed to turn their dominance into a goal, Nigerian George Ilenikhena finding the back of Al-Nassr's net to hand his side the perfect start in the summit clash.

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  • Elenikhina continues to shine

    Al-Ittihad kept up the pressure after the opener, hunting a second goal with real ferocity. Ilinykhina duly found it in the 15th minute.

    Their joy did not last. The referee flagged the goal offside, leaving Al-Nassr trailing by a single goal despite Al-Ittihad's clear superiority.

    Ilinykhina had another go a few minutes later. This time it counted, the second goal arriving legitimately in the 22nd minute to hand Al-Ittihad a fresh advantage and confirm her striking brilliance in the Clasico.

  • Al-Nassr regain their balance and cut the gap

    Half an hour in, Al-Nassr started to iron out the errors that had crept into their early play. They gradually shrugged off Al-Ittihad's pressure and began reaching the final third with far more purpose.

    Al-Alami fought their way back into the rhythm of the match. Angelo dragged them back within touching distance in the 36th minute, lashing a powerful strike into the back of the Al-Ittihad net to hand Al-Nassr a lifeline before the break.

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  • Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Al-Nassr pressure and Al-Ittihad resistance

    Al-Nassr emerged for the second half transformed. They started with great intensity and fierce pressure in search of an equaliser, building on the attacking momentum with which they had ended the first half.

    Al-Ittihad, by contrast, dropped back to defend their lead. Their players battled valiantly against the pressure, and the heaviest burden fell on the defence and Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajković during these minutes.

    Read also: Video: En-Nesyri's substitute lights up the Clasico and rewards the Al-Ittihad coach

    Cristiano Ronaldo went close to equalising in the 55th minute, unleashing a powerful strike towards the Al-Ittihad goal. Rajković was in position and dealt with it superbly to preserve his team's lead.

    The pressure did not let up. Rajković shone again in the 60th minute, saving a powerful header from Mohamed Simakan, and the Serbian continued to protect the Al-Ittihad goal against a stream of Al-Nassr attempts.

    Credit must go to Rajković. He returned for the second half with great concentration and guarded his goal with tremendous skill, saving more than one dangerous chance and keeping his team ahead despite the strong attacking pressure from Al-Nassr.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH