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Ahmad Salah

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Video: after shedding the burden of Ronaldo, Al-Nassr defy logic and beat Al-Ittifaq with a crazy comeback

Al-Ettifaq vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Ettifaq
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
S. Mane
A. Al Amri
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Senegal

The world champion returns with the character of a champion

Al-Nassr overturned a two-goal deficit to beat hosts Al-Ettifaq 3-2, and they did it a man down from the 12th minute in a thrilling third-round clash in the Saudi Roshn League.

Losing goalkeeper Bento to a red card left Al-Alami staring at a heavy defeat. They dug in after the break, hauled themselves level and completed a historic comeback to snatch all three points.

  • Bento leaves Al-Nassr in a predicament

    Al-Nassr began the match on the front foot, but it was Al-Ettifaq who carried the greater threat in spells. Then, in the 12th minute, Al-Alami were dealt a painful blow. Bento raced off his line and brought down Moussa Dembélé, and the referee brandished a straight red card at the Al-Nassr goalkeeper.

    Down to ten men, Al-Nassr made an emergency change. Young goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi replaced Angelo to guard his side's goal, a difficult and early test.

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  • Douda and Medran double the shock

    Al-Ettifaq made their extra man count. They pressed, they probed, and in the 31st minute they broke through. Doda collected the ball on the edge of the box and lashed it into the top corner, past the Al-Nassr keeper.

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    Deep into first-half stoppage time, on 45+3, Alvaro Medran doubled the lead. Latching onto a pass from Yasser Al-Shammari, he unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box to send the hosts in 2-0 up at the break.

  • Ronaldo's exit: Mane and Al-Amri complete the comeback

    Chasing a comeback after the break, Al-Nassr made a change: Abdullah Al-Khaibari on for Cristiano Ronaldo.

    Iñigo Martínez came within inches of pulling one back in the 53rd minute, only to see his shot strike the post. Al-Ettifaq's goalkeeper then repelled an effort from João Félix.

    Félix turned provider in the 74th minute, threading a ball through to Sadio Mané. The Senegalese striker burst into the box and drilled a right-footed finish into the far corner, hauling Al-Nassr back into the contest.

    The equaliser followed soon after. Félix swung in a corner in the 77th minute and Abdulelah Al-Amri met it from close range, burying his header to make it 2-2.

    Al-Nassr kept the pressure on. Al-Ettifaq's goalkeeper saved from Mané in the 82nd minute, and Al-Alami was flagged offside twice in the 89th and 90th minutes.

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    Then came the winner. Sami Al-Najei drove a rapid counter-attack in the 90th minute and slipped the ball to Mané, who fired home the third from the middle of the box.

    The result took Al-Nassr to nine points and, temporarily, to the top of the table. Al-Ettifaq stayed stuck on six, down in sixth place.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR