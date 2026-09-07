Video: A precious gift for Al-Nassr: Neom stun Al-Hilal with a historic defeat

Al-Hilal arrived on the back of five straight wins and in buoyant mood, but a blow landed before kick-off. Yassine Bounou pulled up injured in the warm-up, forcing Mohammed Al-Owais into the goal in his place.

Off the pace from the start, Al-Hilal ran into a tight and well-drilled NEOM defence. The hosts choked the space in front of the Blues' stars and snuffed out their usual threat.

Read also: After the Bounou shock: Koulibaly and Al-Owais land Al-Hilal in trouble against NEOM



The first blow came in the 15th minute. Kalidou Koulibaly turned the ball into his own net, handing NEOM an early lead and throwing Al-Hilal's plans into disarray.

The Leader looked to hit straight back but kept crashing into that organised block. Most of their efforts came from outside the box and rarely troubled the NEOM goal, with Sultan Al-Ghannam and Krisencio Summerville both drawing a blank.