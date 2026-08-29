Referee Shukri Al-Hanfoush made his first big call in the fourth minute, heading to the pitchside monitor to check an Al-Ahli penalty claim. He waved it away.

Trincao's injury forced a stoppage in the seventh minute. Al-Ahli soon went back on the hunt for Al-Khaleej's goal. Artem Bondarenko struck from outside the box in the 11th minute only to see it blocked by the defence, and the same man squandered another chance on 23 minutes when he lifted Toney's pass over the bar.

Al-Khaleej grew into the contest after the water break in the 24th minute, pushing forward into Al-Ahli territory. The hosts turned that pressure into the opener on 32 minutes. Cuba Da Costa slipped the ball to Iker Kortajarena inside the box, and the midfielder rifled a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner.

Sporadic Al-Ahli replies followed. Trincao saw a shot blocked by the defence in the 36th minute, then Ivan Toney nodded a header wide in the 45+3 minute. Al-Khaleej went in 1-0 up at the break.