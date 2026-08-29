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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: A crazy ending: Al-Khaleej stun Al-Ahli with three goals

Al Kholood vs Al Ahli
Al Kholood
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

The Al-Raqi's first slip-up in the Roshn League!

Al-Kholood stunned visitors Al-Ahli 3-1 on Saturday in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. An early penalty was chalked off after a VAR review, and the hosts finished the job in attack.

Ivan Toney put Al-Ahli ahead in the 66th minute, but they couldn't build on it once Al-Kholood levelled. Julian Dominguez then stunned them in the 85th minute before Mohammed Sawan struck in stoppage time (90+2).

  • An early VAR call and a goal that changes the picture

    Referee Shukri Al-Hanfoush made his first big call in the fourth minute, heading to the pitchside monitor to check an Al-Ahli penalty claim. He waved it away.

    Trincao's injury forced a stoppage in the seventh minute. Al-Ahli soon went back on the hunt for Al-Khaleej's goal. Artem Bondarenko struck from outside the box in the 11th minute only to see it blocked by the defence, and the same man squandered another chance on 23 minutes when he lifted Toney's pass over the bar.

    Al-Khaleej grew into the contest after the water break in the 24th minute, pushing forward into Al-Ahli territory. The hosts turned that pressure into the opener on 32 minutes. Cuba Da Costa slipped the ball to Iker Kortajarena inside the box, and the midfielder rifled a left-footed finish into the bottom-right corner.

    Sporadic Al-Ahli replies followed. Trincao saw a shot blocked by the defence in the 36th minute, then Ivan Toney nodded a header wide in the 45+3 minute. Al-Khaleej went in 1-0 up at the break.

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  • Toney restores Al-Ahly, and the substitutions raise the tempo

    Al-Ahli sent on Mohammed Abdulrahman for Rayan Hamed at the start of the second half, and the pressure quickly built. They won a corner in the 50th minute. Trincão then dragged an effort from outside the box wide in the 64th minute. Two more changes followed in that same minute, Saleh Abu Al-Shamat replacing Firas Al-Buraikan and Zakaria Hawsawi coming on for Saad Yaslam, and within two minutes they were level. 

    Eduard Spertsyan carved it open in the 66th minute, slipping the ball to Ivan Toney, who steered it home with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area into the centre of the goal for Al-Ahli's first.

    Now hunting the lead, Al-Ahli pushed again. Saleh Abu Al-Shamat headed wide from inside the box in the 68th minute after a Trincão cross, and Spertsyan then curled a left-footed shot just past the post.

  • A crazy finish: Al-Khaleej pull off the surprise

    Al-Khaleej weren't content with merely defending the draw. They made a substitution in the 73rd minute as Abdulrahman Al-Dossari came on for Cortacarina, before Mohammed Sawan replaced Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa in the 78th minute.

    Al-Ahli tried to regain control in the 83rd minute through a Spertsyan corner, but Al-Khaleej's defence cleared Roger Ibanez's header, then blocked Bondarenko's effort inside the box a minute later. Just as Al-Ahli looked set to keep the pressure on, the game turned in the 85th minute. Romzi Solan slipped the ball to Julian Dominguez, who fired home from close range to restore Al-Khaleej's lead at 2-1.

    Off came Bondarenko in the 87th minute, with Abdullah Radif thrown on as Al-Ahli threw everything forward in stoppage time. Radif's header drifted just wide in the 90th minute, then Hamed Al-Shanqiti saved another of his headers in the 90+1 minute, while Spertsyan dragged a shot from outside the box off target.

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    Then Al-Khaleej settled it in the 90+2 minute. Chico Da Costa teed up Mohammed Sawan, who lashed a left-footed strike from outside the box into the bottom right corner. That third goal slammed the door on any comeback, and the Al-Rass side walked off with all three points to deliver the first upset against the big guns of the Roshn League.

    The valuable win lifts Al-Khaleej to third in the Saudi Pro League standings on 8 points, while Al-Ahli drop to sixth with 6.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Saudi Pro League
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK