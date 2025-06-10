Galatasaray A.S. v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Victor Osimhen holding out for 'dream' Man Utd move as Red Devils consider offering Joshua Zirkzee to slash Napoli's €75m demands

Victor Osimhen continues to dream of a Premier League move, and Manchester United have come knocking with an opportunity that involves Joshua Zirkzee.

  • Osimhen destined to leave Napoli this summer
  • Man Utd interested in signing the striker
  • Red Devils willing to offer Zirkzee in a cash+player deal
