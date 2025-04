This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'I created a very negative habit' - Wojciech Szczesny urges young people not to take up smoking amid controversies over Barcelona goalkeeper's lifestyle W. Szczesny Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has urged youngsters not to take up smoking, having faced criticism of his off-field lifestyle. Polish keeper started smoking as a youngster

Has been unable to kick habit down the years

Has been unable to kick habit down the years

Considers himself a role model in other ways