'Very important game for this country' - Canada is up next for the USWNT, and after experimenting in a pair of friendlies, expect Emma Hayes to roll out best possible XI

The third of three friendlies in seven days for the USWNT kicks off Wednesday, when coach Emma Hayes' side faces Canada - the two nations' 67th meeting all-time - at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In 2024, the two squads battled in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinal, and then again in the SheBelieves Cup Final in February. Both matches ended in 2-2 draws, and both went to penalty kicks - with the USWNT eventually winning.

Wednesday's matchup will seem familiar, with both rosters packed with talent. The USWNT is coming off consecutive 4-0 victories over Ireland, and Hayes has the opportunity to roll out her best starting XI against Canada. After two games with entirely different starting lineups, she has a few tough calls to make for Wednesday's game.

GOAL takes a look at five keys for the USWNT in their final of three friendlies this summer.