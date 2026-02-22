'Very angry' Igor Tudor calls for Tottenham flops to 'look in the mirror' after north London derby hammering by Arsenal

Tudor was in the dugout for the first time as Spurs were thumped once again by their north London rivals. Having seen Eberechi Eze score a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, on the way to a 4-1 win, the England international netted a brace on Sunday as Spurs once again had to watch the Gunners run out 4-1 victors, with Viktor Gyokeres also bagging two goals.

With Spurs left languishing in 16th, just four points clear of West Ham, Tudor has ripped into his players, insisting they must "look in the mirror" if they want to climb clear of dire trouble.

He said: "Big gap between the teams, too much Arsenal for us in this game."

He added that Spurs have to "change the state of mind of the team - and the only way is to work. Even with the ball, lack of confidence is evident with the team. I am very sad, very angry, everything, but in some ways it's also good to understand what is our goal.

"The medicine is you look in the mirror, each of us, and really work to change the habits. We didn't need this (as a wake-up call). Arsenal are probably the best team in the world at this moment, but we can't use this as an excuse."