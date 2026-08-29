Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
Juan Jesus NapoliGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Venezia sign free agent Juan Jesus

Venezia

A defender arrives for Stroppa

Venezia have moved quickly to cover for Franjic's injury, bringing in free agent Juan Jesus, who arrives after important spells in Serie A with Roma, Inter and Napoli.

  • The Brazilian defender had other offers from abroad, but has now accepted Venezia's proposal, as reported by Triveneto Goal and confirmed by Alfredo Pedullà.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Coppa Italia
Udinese crest
Udinese
UDI
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN