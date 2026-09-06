Venezia, bitter irony from Stroppa: "We thought the match kicked off at 4pm"

The Lagunari boss went on, as reported by Sportmediaset: "Then there was a real team on the pitch who managed to win some duels and we won the players’ quality. In my opinion there was a penalty on Adams when it was 2-1; and at 2-2 Hainaut goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper and shoots wide. We conceded the 3-2 like fools and we leave with a negative result, which is disappointing. It hurts me because coming back into the match like that and losing it annoys me".