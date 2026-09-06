Giovanni Stroppa, Venezia manager, spoke after his side's defeat away to Frosinone: "We did not turn up, we thought the match started at 4pm but we were already 2-0 down. We know how strong Frosinone are, they are truly relentless in duels, and we were not able to stand up to them. In that sense, there is nothing to add."
AFP
Translated by
Venezia, bitter irony from Stroppa: "We thought the match kicked off at 4pm"
The Lagunari boss went on, as reported by Sportmediaset: "Then there was a real team on the pitch who managed to win some duels and we won the players’ quality. In my opinion there was a penalty on Adams when it was 2-1; and at 2-2 Hainaut goes one-on-one with the goalkeeper and shoots wide. We conceded the 3-2 like fools and we leave with a negative result, which is disappointing. It hurts me because coming back into the match like that and losing it annoys me".
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