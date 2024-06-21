'English VAR drop the first clanger of the tournament!' - Premier League referees Anthony Taylor and Stuart Atwell savaged online for 'taking forever' to controversially disallow Xavi Simons' goal for Netherlands against France at Euro 2024 Xavi SimonsNetherlandsNetherlands vs FranceFranceEuropean Championship

English referees Anthony Taylor and Stuart Atwell faced online wrath for "taking forever" to deny Xavi Simons' goal for Netherlands against France.