Vancouver Whitecaps star Thomas Muller suggests Inter Miami over reliant on Lionel Messi ahead of MLS Cup final clash with old rival
Muller and Messi take teams to title
A brace from striker Brian White either side of a Pablo Sisniega own goal was enough to put the Whitecaps out of sight of San Diego FC on Saturday, with Hirving Lozano’s 60th minute strike only enough as a consolation. The victory ensured that Muller and his team won the MLS Western Conference and set up a final against Messi’s Miami.
Meanwhile, the Herons ran out 5-1 winners over New York City, with Messi at the heart of everything good for the Herons. Tadeo Allende scored a hat-trick and Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia also got their names on the scoresheet in a rampant performance that saw Miami clinch the Eastern Conference title.
Even though Messi was not a scorer, Muller has indicated that the Whitecaps are more of a cohesive team unit than their upcoming opponents. Messi has scored 35 goals and registered 22 assists for Miami in MLS this year, playing an undisputably central role in their success.
Miami too reliant on Messi?
Speaking about their respective influences at their clubs, Muller told MLSsoccer.com: “It's not about Messi against Thomas Müller; it's Miami against the Whitecaps.
“Maybe they rely a little bit more on him than we do on me, because we are such a good group, you know what I mean?”
He went on to call Messi “the greatest player who played our game and is still playing our game” and added that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has brought a new audience to MLS.
“If more people are watching, the value also for you as a player, as an individual, also for your team and also for your franchise, is way bigger,” he explained.
Muller provides his own spark
While ex-Barcelona talisman Messi has transformed the fortunes of the Herons, the impact of Bayern Munich legend Muller on the Whitecaps cannot be understated. Muller has brought a different level of experience and a winning mentality to the club and has been crucial to their path to glory in the Western Conference.
On his own influence, Muller said: “When I came in in August, they were already in a really good shape. Until the Concacaf final, they were doing really good. I think the summer break was a little bit bumpy road, some injuries and a little bit less wins.”
He also revealed how that when he joined the club, “everybody was ready to perform and everybody asked questions, everybody was open for my advice.” The club will be delighted with the impact of the German veteran, who is able to share his endless knowledge of the game with his team-mates.
“I think we were still growing, were still building it up step by step, but I have the feeling we are in a great shape as a group, and I try to let them join in with and learn from my experience, as I did from veteran players when I was young,” Muller added.
MLS Cup final beckons
Muller and Messi will contend for the MLS Cup final next weekend. The legendary footballers have faced each other 10 times previously in both European and international football, with Muller coming out on the winning side seven times.
One of the most famous games between the pair came in the Champions League where Bayern Munich ran out 8-2 winners against Barcelona on their way to winning the tournament in 2020.
Messi has also been on the winning side on the way to European success, scoring a famous chip over Manuel Neuer in Barcelona's 2014-15 treble campaign.
